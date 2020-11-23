Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$40.00

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

AFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.17.

AFN opened at C$28.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.67. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$15.00 and a 1-year high of C$48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

