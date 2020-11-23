RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Up 19.5% in October

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 66,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYB opened at $2.70 on Monday. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RYB Education will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

