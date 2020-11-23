Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Safran from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Safran from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $36.14 on Friday. Safran has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

