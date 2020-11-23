Sanchez Wealth Management Group Makes New $711,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 296.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,442 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,620.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 383.8% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $41.98. 73,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,296. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

