Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,970,000 after purchasing an additional 339,306 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,146,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,184. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.60.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.