Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $525.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737,436. The stock has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $540.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

