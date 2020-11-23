Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $736,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,361,000 after purchasing an additional 235,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.85. 12,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.