Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,568 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,007 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 239,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,845,021. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

