Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.94. 13,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,625. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $203.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

