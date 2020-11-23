Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $7.29 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $138.87. 63,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,732. The company has a market cap of $345.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,756 shares of company stock worth $51,606,008 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

