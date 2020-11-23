Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,713,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $685,091,000 after acquiring an additional 175,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.32. 33,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,121. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.27. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

