Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,818 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after buying an additional 7,726,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after buying an additional 3,255,528 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after buying an additional 2,669,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after buying an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.08. 126,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

