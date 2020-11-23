Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,144 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $357.79. The stock had a trading volume of 46,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,698. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $365.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

