Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.83. 206,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,958,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $215.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.94 and a 200-day moving average of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.05.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,028 shares of company stock worth $17,170,521 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

