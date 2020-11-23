Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.