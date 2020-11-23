Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

IWB traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $200.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,625. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $203.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.22 and its 200 day moving average is $181.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

