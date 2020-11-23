Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $8.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,727.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,133. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,617.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,511.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.