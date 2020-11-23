Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Bought by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Santander Consumer USA makes up 1.8% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WS Management Lllp owned 0.31% of Santander Consumer USA worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 45,861 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $1,336,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $242,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,269,000 after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 884,179 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

SC stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.84. 3,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,208. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

