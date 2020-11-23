Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) vs. Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Head to Head Review

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) and Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Freshpet has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scope Industries has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Freshpet and Scope Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshpet 1 5 6 0 2.42 Scope Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freshpet currently has a consensus price target of $98.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.26%. Given Freshpet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Freshpet is more favorable than Scope Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freshpet and Scope Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshpet $245.86 million 22.38 -$1.38 million ($0.04) -3,385.50 Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Scope Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freshpet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Freshpet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Freshpet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.1% of Scope Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freshpet and Scope Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshpet 1.60% 1.49% 1.28% Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Freshpet beats Scope Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Scope Industries Company Profile

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption. The company's customers include prepackaged and restaurant supply food processors. Scope Industries was organized in 1938 and its principal executive offices are located in Santa Monica, California. Scope Industries sold all of the outstanding shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Scope Beauty Enterprises, Inc., doing business as Marinello Schools of Beauty, to B & H Education, Inc. in March 2004.

