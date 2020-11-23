Scotiabank Raises Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to $15.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LWSCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $11.00 to $12.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from $14.75 to $14.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

LWSCF stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

