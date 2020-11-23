Seal Finance (SEAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $807.00

Seal Finance (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Seal Finance has a total market capitalization of $190,743.62 and $807.00 worth of Seal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seal Finance has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Seal Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $54.72 or 0.00296762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00080191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00382287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.21 or 0.03163108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029247 BTC.

About Seal Finance

Seal Finance (CRYPTO:SEAL) is a token. It launched on February 11th, 2018. Seal Finance’s total supply is 3,486 tokens. Seal Finance’s official Twitter account is @seal_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seal Finance is seal.finance

Buying and Selling Seal Finance

Seal Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.