Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Grows By 20.0%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CE opened at $131.91 on Monday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $135.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.07%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Celanese by 35.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

