Short Interest in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Increases By 16.1%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 273,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 165,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $6.64 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $320.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.58.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

