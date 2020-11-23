Short Interest in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Decreases By 16.3%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $18.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. Meridian has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $115.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $41.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meridian by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meridian by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Meridian by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Meridian by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MRBK. TheStreet upgraded Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Meridian from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

