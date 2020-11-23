Short Interest in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Decreases By 16.3%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $18.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. Meridian has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $115.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.44.
Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $41.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meridian by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meridian by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Meridian by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Meridian by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on MRBK. TheStreet upgraded Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Meridian from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
