Short Interest in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Increases By 19.4%

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 74.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 448,269 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at $6,474,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,387,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,024,000 after buying an additional 279,056 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at $1,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

