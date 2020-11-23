Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Grows By 17.0%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 823,100 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 703,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on NIU. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $35.73 on Monday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

