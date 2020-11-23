Short Interest in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Grows By 12.7%

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NVE by 685.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NVE by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NVE by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NVE by 35.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $252.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. NVE has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $76.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

