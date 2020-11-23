Short Interest in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expands By 19.9%

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,500 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 259,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

In other Stepan news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,831.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,526,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,488. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 4.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stepan by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $123.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average of $106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $129.62.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

