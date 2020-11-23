Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Decreases By 18.8%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,994,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 17,224,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.