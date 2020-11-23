Short Interest in Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Increases By 20.1%

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,847,300 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 1,537,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of WEBJF opened at $3.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62. Webjet has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

Get Webjet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEBJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Webjet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Webjet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.