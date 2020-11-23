Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 691,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,510,461. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

