Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SKSBF opened at $24.25 on Friday. Skanska AB has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development segments. The Construction segment builds and renovates buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and home projects; and executes service-related assignments in areas, such as construction services, and facility operations and maintenance services.

