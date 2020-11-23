SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SM. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.97.

Shares of SM stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in SM Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

