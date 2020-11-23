SmartCash (SMART) Hits One Day Volume of $133,412.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $133,412.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREA (CREA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000247 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDU Token (EDU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00017198 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

