Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Update

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 388,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,165,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,900 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,030,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 155.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 743.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 175,459 shares during the period. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNN opened at $39.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

