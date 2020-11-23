South State CORP. Acquires 225 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $179.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $180.44.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.