South State CORP. Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

South State CORP. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of ITW opened at $203.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.84 and its 200 day moving average is $186.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

