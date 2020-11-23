South State CORP. Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

South State CORP. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $351.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $377.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.04. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $355.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.28.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

