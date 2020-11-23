South State CORP. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

South State CORP. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $3,041,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $189.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $194.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

