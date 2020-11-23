South State CORP. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

South State CORP. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,912,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $370.50 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

