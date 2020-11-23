South State CORP. Has $696,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

South State CORP. cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 75,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 84.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 196.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 173,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $104.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.21.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Insiders have sold a total of 33,953 shares of company stock worth $3,369,254 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

