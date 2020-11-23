South State CORP. Has $860,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

South State CORP. cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after acquiring an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,824,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,609,000 after buying an additional 134,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,303,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.71 and a 200-day moving average of $145.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

