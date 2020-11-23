South State CORP. Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

South State CORP. cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $82.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.