South State CORP. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

