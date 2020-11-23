South State CORP. Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $137.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.24. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

