South State CORP. Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

South State CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 231.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

