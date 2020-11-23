South State CORP. Sells 171 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

South State CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $130.18 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

