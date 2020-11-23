South State CORP. Sells 419 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

South State CORP. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $132.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

