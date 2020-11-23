South State CORP. Sells 659 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

South State CORP. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. South State CORP. owned about 0.12% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 160,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 53,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $1,929,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $16.58 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

