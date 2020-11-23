Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.74. 252,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,147,951. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,790 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $39,494,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

